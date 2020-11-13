TDP Post-It: Thursday, Nov. 12

Jewish Life Call Out Meeting

Sophomore Sydney Greene is hosting a Jewish Life Call Out Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. EDT for Jewish students to meet other Jewish students. Bon Appetit will provide catering. For more information, click the link here.

2. DePauw’s Day of Giving

Today is DePauw’s Day of Giving, an annual event that encourages alumni to donate back to DePauw. Per DePauw’s campus labs, “This year, in order to adhere and observe campus safety for our community, this event is all online. While there will be online challenges to post to social media, we ask that our participants also help us and other fellow Tigers by taking care and observing DePauw’s health and safety guidelines.” For more information, click here.

3. Motivational Interviewing

DePauw’s Counseling Services and Human Resources are teaming up to teach DePauw students how to adjust to change. Per DePauw’s campus labs, “This short workshop will be a brief introduction to what motivational interviewing is and isn’t and an exploration of how these skills may be useful in your daily work or even outside of work.” To learn more, click here.