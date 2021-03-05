TDP Post-It: Thursday, March 4

1. Pre-Career Fair Events

Join DePauw’s “Putting Your Best Screen Forward—Preparing for the Virtual Fair” via Campus Labs on Monday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. to learn how to prepare for DePauw’s official spring career fair.

Opportunities for attending a Virtual Career Lab to help answer resume-building and career-related questions can be found on Campus Labs here, with the upcoming career lab being held on Tuesday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

DePauw’s official spring virtual career fair will be held on March 11 here.

2. Hilman Internship Applications

The Prindle Institute for Ethics will be accepting applications for the Hilman Internship until April 1. Interns can expect to engage in meaningful initiatives, discuss critical and ethical issues via the Prindle Post digital publication and teach ethics and philosophy to elementary school students.

Current DePauw students can apply here.

3. DePauw Women’s Basketball Team Beats Illinois College

DePauw sank 10 3-pointers and 15 steals on the way to their 74-35 victory against the Illinois College Lady Blues. The eighth-ranked Tigers moved to 8-1, while Illinois College fell to 4-4.

Read more here.