TDP Post-It: Thursday, Feb. 25

1. Campus Activities Weekend Update

The grand opening of the Beer Garden is this Friday, with the 6-8 p.m. slot open to all students, and the 8-10 p.m. slot limited to students 21 years and older. Students are required to bring their student IDs, wear a mask, and follow the COVID-19 regulations put in place. The Beer Garden will be open the same times on Saturday as well. Sign up for a spot here.

There will also be two movie showings at Ashley Square Cinema on Friday and Saturday, with Wonder Woman 1984 at 7 p.m. and the live action Tom & Jerry at 7:30 p.m. Students are required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Bringing food and drinks is prohibited. Get your free tickets here.

This Friday’s food truck will be Muay Thai and will be serving the first 300 students from 10 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be another scavenger hunt this Sunday.

Marvin’s money will also be handed out during some of this weekend’s events. This money can be used for five dollars off of delivery fees.

2. Write to a Retirement Home Resident

The Asbury Tower pen pal program is still accepting student volunteers to write to the retirement home residents. Students will be matched with a senior resident and expected to write to them at least once a week. Interested students can email ‘23 Brandon Collins or ‘21 Lilly Waltman.

3. COVID-19 Updates

There is currently one positive student and one positive employee reported to the university.