TDP Post-It: Thursday, Feb. 16

1. Black History Month Lecture Series Continues Tonight at 7 p.m.

Join Dr. Tanjala Purnell, assistant professor of Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Epidemiology at John Hopkins, in a discussion about systemic racism and health disparities among Black Americans and the importance of community-engaged research.

Registration and link can be found on Campus Labs.

2. Weekly Update for Campus Activities

Due to current weather conditions, some campus activities will be postponed. The “Mid-Week Wednesday” happy hours will be postponed. The Grand Opening of the Beer Garden will also be postponed and scheduled for next week instead. This week’s current food truck, Union Jack, is scheduled to arrive on campus Saturday instead of Friday.

Other campus activities will proceed as scheduled. This week’s movies include “Hit Man’s Bodyguard” at 7 p.m. and “Come Play” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 20.

Link for Trivia Thursday can be found here. Tickets for the movies and Beer Garden can be found on Eventbrite.

3. DePauw Spring Career, Internship, & Networking Fair Registration Open

DePauw’s Spring 2021 virtual career fair is scheduled for March 11, as well as the Collegiate Career Expo on Feb. 25 and Purdue Northwest’s Career Expo on Feb 26.

Registration for the career fair can be found here.

Registration for the Collegiate Career Expo can be found here.

Registration for Purdue’s Career Expo can be found here.