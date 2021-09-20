TDP Post-It: Monday, Sept. 20

1. Percussion Masterclass

At 7:30 p.m. today, guest musicians Acromusical will be hosting a percussion masterclass at the Green Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Prindle First-year Internship

The Janet Prindle Institute for Ethics has opened applications for their first-year internship. All first-years are welcome to apply to join in discussion about ethics, writing workshops, and moral reasoning workshops. Applications are due this Friday. Go to First-Year Prindle Internship to apply.

3. Career Fair

The Hubbard Center for Student Engagement is hosting a virtual career fair tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The fair will take place on Handshake and is open to all students.