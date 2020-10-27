TDP Post-It: Monday, Oct. 26

Events This Week

On Monday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, there are three first-year internships and resume development workshops. Students will have the opportunity to learn about internship opportunities, the application process, and develop their resumes. The first workshop will be from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. EDT. The second workshop is from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and the last workshop will be on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. These programs are a part of the gold commitment plan for the class of 2024.

Also, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, there is another McDermond Center Speaker. This week, Naeem Muhammad ‘13 will be speaking from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT.

To register for these events, go to CampusLabs.

2. Managing Pre-Election Stress And Anxiety

In an email to students, the DePauw Counseling Services Team reminded the DePauw community that it’s essential to take care of yourself amid the pandemic and the upcoming presidential election.

They offer the following self-care tips during the pre-election time:

Set boundaries and reduce media consumption. Talk to people you can trust about your emotions. Practice regular self-care Stay with the present-moment awareness and avoid attempts at predicting the future. Avoid arguing with others. Use the current climate as an opportunity to contemplate a deeper sense of meaning in your life. Seek professional help from counseling services.

Students, faculty, and staff of DePauw University can reach out to counselingservices@depauw.edu or call 765-658-4268 for additional information or make an appointment.

3. Athletic Programming This Week

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Athletic Department will be hosting another diversity and inclusion town hall from 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. EDT.

Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 27, until Thursday, Oct. 29. is the 3rd annual NCAA Diversity and Inclusion Social Media Campaign. Statements of Support from individuals and teams may be submitted to ashleighjones@depauw.edu.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, counseling services have 30-minute slots that student-athletes can sign up for, and coaches can sign up for Team Mindfulness Sessions. Students and coaches can email scotthamilton@depauw.edu or call 765-658-4268 to schedule appointments.