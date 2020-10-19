TDP Post-It: Monday, Oct. 19

Here are the things to know today: Students will receive raffle tickets for DePauw merch for following COVID-19 guidelines. The Kelly Writers Series will host its first virtual reading with two alumni guests on Oct. 21. Join students and alumni for a discussion on what it’s like to live in the U.S. with an H1-B visa on Oct. 22.

1. Students Receive Raffle Tickets for COVID-19 Guideline Adherence

Students who are seen around campus following COVID-19 guidelines may be awarded a ticket for a DePauw merch raffle.

DePauw Student Government (DSG) said it “recognizes that students are taking the necessary steps to keeping our campus safe.” To reward students’ efforts, Tiger Tickets will be handed out by DSG’s on-campus executives, resident assistants, President Lori White, and other administrative staff to students who they see following guidelines.

Tickets will be entered weekly in a raffle for DePauw gear.

2. Kelly Writers Series to Host First Virtual Reading

DePauw alumni Clayton Clark ‘06 and Rajpreet Heir ‘12 will kick off the first virtual Kelly Writers Series reading of the semester.

Clark and Heir will read from their published works on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Professors Joe Heithaus and Greg Schwipps will be moderating the event via Zoom.

Alumni and current students can register for the event here.

3. Learn About Life As A H1-B Holder With DePauw ISAA

What is life like as a H1-B holder? Rudra Vishweshwar ‘15 will share what it’s like to live in the United States with an H1-B visa at DePauw’s International Student Alumni Association’s inaugural alumni speaker series event.

Students and alumni are invited to join the Zoom conversation on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Students can register on campus labs. Alumni can register here.