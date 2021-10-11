TDP Post-It: Monday, Oct. 11

1. National Coming Out Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Today is both National Coming Out Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. DePauw’s LGBTQ Services is sponsoring “Get Up, Get Out, Get Loud & Proud” an event for students and faculty to speak, perform, and share at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Peeler Auditorium.

2. Faculty Book Talk: Caitlin Howlett

Caitlin Howlett, DePauw professor of Education Studies, will be discussing her book “Against Sex Education: Pedagogy, Sex Work, and State Violence” at 4:00 p.m. today in Daseke, Hoover Dining Hall. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Drawn Out Conference

At 6:00 p.m. tonight, students can join an online event discussing ways for artists to work through creative blocks. For more information, see campus labs.