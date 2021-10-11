TDP Post-It: Monday, Oct. 11

By
Abigail McArthur-Self
-
224

1. National Coming Out Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Today is both National Coming Out Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. DePauw’s LGBTQ Services is sponsoring “Get Up, Get Out, Get Loud & Proud” an event for students and faculty to speak, perform, and share at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Peeler Auditorium. 

2. Faculty Book Talk: Caitlin Howlett

Caitlin Howlett, DePauw professor of Education Studies, will be discussing her bookAgainst Sex Education: Pedagogy, Sex Work, and State Violence” at 4:00 p.m. today in Daseke, Hoover Dining Hall. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Drawn Out Conference

At 6:00 p.m. tonight, students can join an online event discussing ways for artists to work through creative blocks. For more information, see campus labs.