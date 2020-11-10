TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 9

DePauw Day Of Giving

DePauw Day of Giving is a 24-hour celebration of all the things that make DePauw exceptional, according to an email sent from Vice President Alan Hill. This year, it is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12. Donors are encouraged to donate funds to any part of DePauw University that means the most to them.

Student organizations may earn challenge funds that can be used in addition to the budget they are given each semester. Greek houses will compete to earn funds through their philanthropies.

Everyone can participate in the 2020 DePauw Day of Giving by competing in multiple social media challenges. The DePauw community is also encouraged to promote the Day of Giving through social media. Volunteer toolkits and other resources can be found on the DePauw Day of Giving website.

2. Artist Ian Weaver

DePauw University presents the exhibition Black Knives Archive: Migration, a selection of artwork by Ian Weaver. The event started on Oct. 26 and runs through December 1, 2020 at the Richard E. Peeler Art Center. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Weaver will be hosting a Q&A session on zoom. The link can be found on CampusLabs.

3. Green Guest Artist Concert: One For All

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Green Center for Performing Arts and the DePauw School of Music will be hosting a guest concert on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. EDT. One For All, a jazz band, will be performing.

The link for the concert is here.