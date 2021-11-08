TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 8

1. Housing Form Due

All students need to fill out housing forms for Winter Term and Spring Term 2022. The forms are due by 4:00 p.m. tonight.

2. Faculty and Guest Recital

At 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Thompson Recital Hall, percussionist Bonnie Whiting will be performing “Through the Eyes,” composed by DePauw professor Eliza Brown. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Faculty Forum with Maggie Schein

On Tuesday, at 11:30 in Hamilton Room at Hoover Hall, Dr. Maggie Schein will be presenting on her book, “Cruelty: A Book about Us.” For more information, see campus labs.

4. Monon Week — Tiger Theme

Wear your DePauw gear or DePauw colors to show your school spirit today.