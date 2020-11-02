TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 2

DePauw Students And The Election

Alan Hill, vice president of student academic affairs, reminded students in an email sent on Nov. 2 of the various safe spaces on campus, including Center for Diversity and Inclusion, Counseling Services, Gobin Church, Office of Spiritual Life, Student Academic Life Offices, and the Women’s Center. “Please encourage and support one another and, if you need them, use the available resources that we provide,” Hill said.

Hill also mentioned several on-campus events that students can go to. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Hartman Center, CDI, and The Women’s Center are hosting a block party. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT Dr. Rachel Goldberg will lead a Talking Circle at the CDI. Following, the CDI is hosting a watch party with food, a DJ, counseling services, and an opportunity to talk to faculty and staff about the election.

The Center for Spiritual Life will be hosting an Election Healing Night from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For these events, masks and social distancing policies will be enforced.

Following election night on Wednesday, Nov. 4, there will be a Q&A session called, Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow, The Election In Context, with faculty experts from the Prindle Institute, History, Africana Studies, Political Science, Communication and Theatre and the Pulliam Center.

2. Managing Election Stress

Counseling services put out a letter on managing election stress that came in an email from Alan Hill on Monday, Nov. 2. Counseling services will be offering several open, non-clinical, virtual support spaces for students to discuss the impact the election has and is having on their mental health.

Students can register on CampusLabs or call 765-658-4268 to get the link.

3. Spring Intent Zoom Meetings

On Monday, Nov. 2, there will be a zoom meeting for students who are currently remote students at DePauw University. The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. EDT. On-campus learners will be able to attend a similar zoom meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. EDT. These meetings are to answer questions that students have regarding the spring term before the spring intent form is due on Nov. 6 by 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The university will make the final decision regarding spring housing for any student who doesn’t submit the form by the deadline.