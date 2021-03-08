TDP Post-It: Monday, March 8

Basketball teams, Erin Pasch dominates

The men’s basketball team added two more wins to their record as they defeated Wabash twice, 84-70 on March 4 and 70-53 on March 6. They currently rank 1st in the division with a 12-1 record. The women’s basketball team totaled 74 points against Illinois College while holding the Lady Blues to a mere 35. Both teams will be back in action this week.

Junior Erin Pasch took home 1st place on March 6, collecting 3,417 points and breaking the DePauw Pentathlon record set back in 2011. Pasch ranks sixth in Division III in total points as of March 8.

2. Baseball, Softball both collect weekend sweeps

The baseball team swept Greenville college over the weekend, winning 4-1 on March 5, and then taking the doubleheader on March 6. Senior Spencer Youngcourt and junior Nick Nelson both hit solo home runs in game one and senior Joe Runnels collected his first win of the year. Senior Charlie Patrick hit a solo homerun in game two, and sophomore Dylan Perrot picked up his first win of the year.

The softball team defeated both Fontbonne University and Illinois College on March 6, and then Buena Vista University and Nebraska Wesleyan on March 7. The Tigers remain undefeated on the year, doubling their win total this past weekend. Stellar pitching performances from their entire staff limited their all four of their opponents to five runs.

3. Football team wins opener

Senior quarterback Chase Andries scored twice in the first quarter, once through the air and once on the ground, to establish a strong DePauw lead early. Andries would later put the game away in the fourth quarter with another two touchdown passes, as the Tigers defeated Ohio Wesleyan 35-21 in their first game of the season. The Tiger defense did not allow more than 40 rushing yards.