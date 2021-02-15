TDP Post-It: Monday Feb. 15

Weather Update on Campus

DePauw’s university buildings will close today at 2:30 p.m. EST and reopen tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. EST. Per DePauw’s VPAA, “Due to the current severe winter weather advisory, University offices will be closing today at 2:30 p.m. and we will be suspending all in-person campus activities for the remainder of the day. Tomorrow, February 16th, University offices will reopen by 10:00 a.m., depending on weather conditions. Some employees, as determined by divisional vice presidents, are essential to the continued operation of the University even when offices are closed . Please check with your supervisor for details. Dining services will continue to maintain regular hours of operation. Since classes are meeting remotely, they will continue to meet as scheduled.”

2. Women’s basketball update

The women’s basketball team picked up two more wins last week, both against Denison, moving to 4-0 on the year. In the absence of senior Claire Keefe, senior Emma Lemasters led the way on Thursday, putting away 17 points for the Tigers. Freshman Sarah Isaf posted 24 points off the bench to help boost the Tigers on Sunday. DePauw will play Wittenberg twice in the coming week.

3. Men’s basketball update

The men’s basketball team collected two wins in a back-to-back weekend series against Wooster, winning 100-97 on Saturday and 95-85 on Sunday. The Tigers officially move to 7-0, maintaining a strong first place in the conference. The team will travel to Denison this Thursday.