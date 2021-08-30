TDP Post-It: Monday, Aug 30

1. Mac Bites Monday

Student Affairs is hosting Daily Events starting this week, with free Mac Bites for the first 100 DePauw students who show their IDs at Marvin’s this Monday. There is a limit of one order per table.

2. Interfaith Beach Party

DePauw’s Center for Spiritual Life is hosting an Interfaith Beach Party today from 1-4 p.m. at Bowman Park. Interfaith means all people, regardless of individual faith, are welcome.

3. D3TV Anchor Auditions

At 6 p.m. today, DePauw’s TV station, D3TV is hosting auditions for student anchors, the hosts of their programs at the Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media. They encourage anyone who is interested in working with D3TV, whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, to attend.