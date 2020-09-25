TDP Post-It: Friday, Sept. 25

1. Students placed in Quarantine Lags Behind Potential Exposure

The most significant spike in quarantines happened on DePauw University’s campus this week since move-in in mid-August. As of Friday, Sept. 25, there are now 66 students in quarantine, 10 in isolation, and 10 active cases. On Thursday, Sept. 24 there were 46 students in quarantine.

Athletic practices were set to begin this week following the completion of medical and compliance clearance, including an antibody test. However, now, there are reports of sports teams in quarantine, but Stevie Baker-Watson, associate vice president for campus wellness and athletic director, could not comment on any specific group.

According to Watson, they cannot share or comment on Information that goes beyond what is on the COVID-19 Dashboard.

2. Weekend Events

On Saturday, Sept. 26, David Anthony, Comedian, magician, and hypnotist, will perform virtually for students. The performance starts at 9:00 p.m. and a Zoom link will be emailed out to all DePauw community members. Students are encouraged to leave their camera on for the show’s duration and bring four playing cards along with two rubber bands for the final magic trick.

Students can also access the Zoom link through Campus Labs.

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 26, Gaucho’s Brazilian food truck will be open from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. in front of the UB Building.

All students are required to wear masks, maintain a 6ft social distance, and avoid congregating around the truck after they receive their food.

3. Counseling Services Offering Outdoor Healthy Coping Skills

On Wednesday, afternoons at 4:00 p.m. in Hamilton Park, the DePauw counseling services will be offering outdoor healthy coping support spaces for students. They will be 45 minute long sessions, and students are encouraged to bring their blankets to sit on. The sessions will focus on managing current stressors and developing healthy coping and self-care skills.

To find out additional information, email rebeccaroberts@depauw.edu.