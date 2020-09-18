TDP Post-It: Friday, Sept. 18

COVID-19 Update:

Due to the current health status on DePauw University’s campus, the COVID-19 task force has updated the health recommendations and practices. The current visitor policy on campus, the universal mask policy, the distancing policies, and travel restrictions remain the same. However, Greek houses are allowed to have in-person dining with members only. The Welch Fitness Center, The ITT, and the Neal Fieldhouse will open with very limited use and required reservations. Students may also gather outdoors with a maximum of 25 people. Indoor events must remain 10 or less people.

Athletics have moved into stage 2 which allows practices to begin on Sept. 20. Beginning Sept. 21, more student-serving offices will be available from 12 p.m. -5 p.m. and those spaces are listed here.

As of noon on Sept. 18, there are four active COVID-19 cases on DePauw University’s campus. Three of these students are in isolation housing. For more information visit the COVID dashboard.

2. Weekend Events

Tonight, Friday, Sept. 18 there will be another food truck in front of the U.B Building from 8 p.m. -10 p.m. This week the featured food truck will be Union Jack serving BBQ pulled pork, queso mac and cheese, seitan wings, and flex wraps. Food supplies will be on a first come first serve basis.

As a reminder, students are required to wear masks while also keeping a safe, 6 ft. social distance from others.

Students also have the opportunity to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, which will be hosted online by Lance DaSilva, the Jewish advisor on campus. The Bartlett House will be providing free meal kits from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. today.

3. Center for Diversity and Inclusion Protesting Tip

In an email from Joseph Harris, the Coordinator of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, he listed tips for protesting due to the many protests and demonstrations that have been occurring lately all around the country and within Greencastle.

Some tips from the email include forming a group, educating yourself, listening to protest leaders, and wearing a mask to adhere to COVID-19 and social distancing policies.

There is also a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Greencastle from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Harris wants to remind students to be safe and to reach out to the CDI if there are any questions, comments, or concerns. Students may email Harris at josephharris@depauw.edu or anyone else on the CDI staff.

4. Upcoming DePauw Fairs

In the coming weeks, DePauw University will be hosting a virtual fair to help students with their futures. The first one will be the Career and Internship fair held on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. central time. The next one is the Global Fair on Sept. 28-29. Lastly, the graduate and professional school fair will be held on Oct. 2.

Students can register for the career fair and the graduate school fair on Handshake. Registration for the Global Fair is on Campus Labs.

There are also a few fairs around Indiana that DePauw students are invited to attend. These include the IU South Bend Career & Internship Fair on Sept. 23, the Indy Pride Fair on Oct. 6, and the Indiana Means Business Fair on Oct. 13.

For more information, students can go to Handshake or Campus Labs.