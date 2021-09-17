TDP Post-It: Friday, Sept. 17

1. Scout’s Treat Truck

This week’s food truck is Scout’s Treat Truck, which will be bringing brownies and ice cream in front of the Student Union Building from 10 p.m. to midnight tonight.

2. In the Heights Screening

On Saturday at 9 p.m., the Committee for Latinx Concerns will be hosting a screening of “In the Heights” in Ubben Quad as one of their events for Hispanic Heritage month.

The screening follows a discussion at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion entitled “Colorism and Anti-Blackness in Latinidad: Framing the ‘In the Heights’ Film,” lead by DePauw faculty including Professors Skip Brea, Angela Castañeda, Alex Puga, Alicia Suarez, and Natalia Vargas Marquez.

3. Weekend Scavenger Hunt

This Saturday will be DePauw’s first scavenger hunt for the year. Follow Campus Activities on Instagram to see the clues. Five students can win.