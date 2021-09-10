TDP Post-It: Friday, Sept. 10

1. Greencastle Bike Party

At 6:30 p.m. at the Putnam County Courthouse today, the Greencastle Bike Party is having their first ride. They recommend bringing a “party attitude!” Bike rides will be held on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month going forward. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Insomniac Theatre

At 7:30 p.m. tonight in Kerr Auditorium, Duzer Du is hosting their 24-hour theatre fest, Insomniac Theatre. Performances will be written, rehearsed, and performed in 24-hours. Any students interested in acting, writing, or directing are welcome to attend. Students can see the performances at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

3. McKim Observatory Open House

The McKim Observatory is open from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. for students to view the stars. All students should wear masks to the observatory. For more information, see campus labs.