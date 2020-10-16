TDP Post-It: Friday, Oct. 16

Here are the things to know today: DePauw Athletics opts to pursue winter sports competition outside of conference after NCAC cancels winter season. Students can attend AASHE’s virtual conference for free next week. Hoover will have limited seating for students to dine-in during dinner next week.

DePauw Athletics has opted to pursue competition opportunities for winter sports outside of the North Coast Athletic Conference.

A number of questions were addressed and answered during a 35 minute zoom Q&A with Baker-Watson, President Lori White and Alan Hill.

2. Attend the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education Conference

Students can attend the free Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education conference next week. According to AASHE’s website, their three-day conference is “the largest stage to exchange effective models, policies, research, collaborations and transformative actions that advance sustainability in higher education and surrounding communities.”

This year’s conference theme is “Mobilizing for a Just Transition.” The conference, running from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, will focus on “centering justice within this transformation and ensuring that it leaves no one behind.”

Students can register to attend online. It’s free for DePauw students if you sign up with your DPU email and use the code on the poster in the Oct. 16 SAL-utations email.

3. Hoover Opens Seats for Dinner

Hoover Dining Hall will offer limited seating for students during dinner starting Monday, Oct. 19.

Students can sign up for one of three time slots: 5:00 to 5:45 p.m., 6:00 to 6:45 p.m., or 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. The dining hall will be disinfected in between time slots.