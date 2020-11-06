TDP Post-It: Friday, Nov. 6

1. Join Campus Activities for Bingo Tonight

Campus Activities is hosting bingo in a tent outside of Olin starting at 5:00 p.m. tonight. Prizes such as headphones and yeti cups are being handed out to winners.

2. RA Interest Sessions Announced for Students Interested in Becoming A FYRA

In order to apply to be a first-year resident assistant, students must attend one of the many Zoom interest sessions held between now and January 7. Dates and times for the many sessions are listed in the Nov. 6 SAL-utations email sent to students by the Student Academic Life Office. Contact haleighchasteen@depauw.edu with any questions.

3. Mentor Groups Formed for Pre-Health Students

First-year and sophomore students interested in health professions have the opportunity to be connected with junior and senior pre-health mentors. Any interested students should contact prehealth@depauw.edu for more information.