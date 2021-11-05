TDP Post-It: Friday, Nov. 5

1. EmpowHERment Concert

Join Omega Phi Beta in Peeler Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Friday for a live performance from artist Amy Morales-Lara. There will be a reception with Morales-Lara after the concert.

2. Bees?

DePauw Improv Club will be hosting two performances this weekend in Watson Forum, one on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and one on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

3. Percussion and Saxophone Concert

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, DePauw’s percussion and saxophone ensembles will be hosting a joint concert in Kresge Auditorium.