TDP Post-It: Friday, March 5

Rumors of private investigator on campus are false, DePauw Police identify as man experiencing homeless

After an Instagram story was posted by a student on Thursday, March 4, rumors have been circulating on campus that there is a private investigator that has been parked between Alpha Tau Omega and Delta Tau Delta since January.

Charlene Shrewsbury, chief of DePauw Police, addressed these rumors today by saying that DePauw has never hired a private investigator. Shrewsbury says that DePauw Police have interacted with the man pictured in the vehicle before, and that he is experiencing homelessness and lives in his car.

“He said he feels safest nearby campus because there are people in law enforcement that pass by on a continual basis,” Shrewsbury said. “He does not feel safe staying in a park.”

Read the full story by Jos Fox here.

Weekend Campus Activities

The Beer Garden will be open this Friday and Saturday with the 6-8 p.m. time slot open to all students, and the 8-10 p.m. time slot limited to students 21 years and older. Students are required to bring their student IDs, wear a mask, and follow the COVID-19 regulations put in place.

The Beer Garden will have music, snacks, drinks, and tables to socialize. It is located near the Inn’s Sunken Garden. Reserve your spot here.

There will also be two movie showings at Ashley Square Cinema today and Saturday, with Raya and the Last Dragon at 7 p.m. and the live action Tom & Jerry at 7:30 p.m. Students are required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Bringing food and drinks is prohibited. Get your free tickets here.

Tonight’s food truck will be serving BBQ Chicken, Mac and Cheese, Baked Beans, Curly Fries and Brownies. The truck will be located by the Inn and Asbury from 10-midnight for the first 300 students.

COVID-19 Update

There is currently one positive student and no positive employee’s reported to the university. Stay up to date on COVID-19 information by checking DePauw’s Dashboard.