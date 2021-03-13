TDP Post-It: Friday, March 12

1. DePauw Opera Events

The DePauw University School of Music will be hosting a three-part virtual Opera performance this weekend. The murder mysteries are titled “The Old Maid and the Theif” on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m., “Sorry, Wrong Number” on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m., and “Three Sisters Who Are Not Sister” on Sunday March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the event visit Campus Labs.

2. Weekend Campus Activities

The Beer Garden will be open this Friday and Saturday with the 6-8 p.m. time slot open to all students, and the 8-10 p.m. time slot limited to students 21 years and older. Students are required to bring their student IDs, wear a mask, and follow the COVID-19 regulations put in place.

The Beer Garden will have music, snacks, drinks, and tables to socialize. It is located near the Inn’s Sunken Garden. Reserve your spot here.

There will also be two movie showings at Ashley Square Cinema today and Saturday, with The Little Things at 7:30 p.m. and Raya and the Last Dragon at 7:30 p.m. Students are required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Bringing food and drinks is prohibited. Get your free tickets here.

Tonight’s food truck will be NY Slice Pizza. The truck will be located by the Inn and Asbury from 10-midnight for the first 300 students.

3. COVID-19 Update

There are currently ten positive students and no positive employee’s reported to the university. 4% of the students on campus are quarantined, and 21% of the available isolation beds are occupied. Putnam county has a seven-day positivity rate of 12.7, succeeding the state average of 8.7.

Stay up to date on COVID-19 information by checking DePauw’s Dashboard.