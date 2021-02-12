TDP Post-It: Friday, Feb. 12

Upperclassmen Move-In set for this weekend

Juniors and Seniors who are not participating in athletics are set to move in this weekend. Students living in quarantined Greek facilities may have to work with the University for altered move-in dates and times. In order to check in, Students must have an influenza vaccine and recent negative COVID-19 test on file.

2. DePauw to Host Black History Month Lecture Series

DePauw is hosting their second Black History Month lecture, titled Systemic Racism and Health Disparities among Black Americans: The Importance of Community-Engaged Research. The speak is Dr. Tanjala Purnell, Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

This event will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:00pm EST. For more information about the event and speaker, visit Campus Labs.

3. Indiana Vaccine Distribution

In December, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 granted Emergency Use Approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Since then, Gov. Eric Holcomb has publicized the first phases of the state’s distribution plan and Putnam County has begun administering the vaccine.

Due to a limited supply of the vaccines, the rollout has been phased, focusing on getting the individuals most at risk of contracting or dying from the virus vaccinated first.

Read more about the vaccine distribution reported by Abigail McArthur-Self here.