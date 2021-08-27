TDP Post-It: Friday, Aug 27

1. Activities Fair

DePauw Student Government is hosting an activities fair today from 6-8 p.m. in Stewart Plaza. Swing by with your mentor group or your own to check out all of the clubs and service opportunities that are available this semester. Student organizations will be performing and there will be giveaways at numerous booths.

2. Glow Greek

Any student interested in learning more about Greek life can join in a game of campus golf tonight from 8-11 p.m., with members of different Greek organizations located at stops around campus to talk about their chapter.

3. Prindlepalooza

The Janet Prindle Institute of Ethics is hosting Prindlepalooza on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the institute. Shuttles are available from the Memorial Student Union Building every half hour throughout the event. Enjoy a food truck, live music, and an introduction to student opportunities at the institute. Please bring your student ID. For more information, see Prindle’s website.

4. Ullem Campus Farm Bonfire

Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Ullem Campus Farm and Center for Sustainability is hosting a bonfire for all students to showcase ways to get involved in campus sustainability. While there, harvest your own sustainably grown vegetables and tour the new greenhouse and honeybee station.