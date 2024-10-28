Pop icon Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 U.S. presidential election in a move that has sent waves across the political and entertainment industries. The surprise endorsement came shortly after the high-stakes presidential debate in Philadelphia between Harris and Trump on Tuesday, Sep.10.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift wrote on her Instagram. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Swift expressed that she was “heartened and impressed” by Harris’s selection of Walz as her running mate, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.” Accompanied by a photo of Swift cuddling her beloved cat, Benjamin Button, the post also included a witty sign-off: "Childless Cat Lady," a reference to a quote made by Harris’s opponent, Senator JD Vance, about women without children. The post quickly racked up millions of likes and comments, with fans, political figures, and fellow celebrities chiming in.

“I want to point out that Taylor Swift has 283 million followers, and 1 million people have already liked that Instagram post,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid said. “Taylor Swift is not just a celebrity. She commands a humongous squad of young white women. And I think it’s important to point that out, because one of the places that Democrats have never been able to do well is among white voters, even young white voters, even young white women.”

Though this is Swift's boldest endorsement yet, it certainly isn't the first time she's talked politics. After remaining apolitical for much of her early career, Swift famously broke her silence in 2018 when she endorsed Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee. That endorsement led to a significant surge in voter registrations, a phenomenon dubbed "The Swift Effect" by political analysts. Many are now speculating that her latest endorsement could have a similar impact on the 2024 election.

Not everyone was thrilled by Swift’s political involvement. Conservative advocates were quick to criticize her, with some accusing her of being out of touch with "real American values." Trump dismissed Swift’s endorsement. “She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he said Wednesday on Fox & Friends. Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Florida, said that although he liked Swift’s music, he wanted “to live in a world where liberals make my art and conservatives make my laws.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris welcomed the endorsement with open arms. In a tweet the next morning, Harris wrote, “Thank you, @taylorswift13, for using your voice to lift up the issues that matter. Together, we’ll keep fighting for a fairer, more equal future."

As the nation barrels toward what is shaping up to be one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history, Taylor Swift’s endorsement has added yet another layer of intrigue. Whether or not it will sway voters remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Swift’s voice is louder than ever, and in 2024, it’s not just about music - it’s about the future of America.