In a surprising twist, on Aug. 3 Taylor Swift took to her social media platforms to announce that The Eras Tour in 2023 was, in fact, not the end of an era. Instead, Taylor announced an extension of the tour into the fall of 2024!

This extended tour will take place in North America—Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto. Going from one surprise to another, Taylor will be joined by the star Gracie Abrams as a special guest. This duo is known for their remarkable collaborative performances that have gone viral on social media, which continues to set fans' expectations soaring.

This news has surely made DePauw Swifties restless, as Taylor will be stopping at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana on Nov. 1, 2, and 3 in 2024. The event will surely be a highlight for fans and students alike, offering us a rare opportunity to witness Taylor's performances in the heart of the Midwest. This is also the sign for you to dress up in the theme of your favorite song and join the 'guess which song I'm dressing as' tradition of The Eras Tour.

However, given that Verified Fans of Ticketmaster were given the privilege to buy tickets in advance since Aug. 9, it comes as no surprise that tickets have quickly sold out. Nevertheless, we still have a glimmer of hope considering that there are other ticket-selling platforms like StubHub, MegaSeats, and more that you can refer to.

Calling all DePauw Swifties! Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable musical era!