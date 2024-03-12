The end of the semester will be here before we know it, which means summer internship season is fast approaching! Though the process seems overwhelming, a few strategies could make the search easier.

Determine your goals and interests.

As a student, it is important to prioritize your own goals and interests, especially when deciding on a career. Before looking for jobs, decide what you want out of an experience. Set some goals. Be open and curious!

2. Perfect your CV and resume (and your LinkedIn)!

Continue to update your resume, especially if you are applying for a job that has specific credentials. Check in with the Hubbard Center too, and have a peer review your documents.

Social media is also an important factor for employers. Perfect your LinkedIn and check out DePauw alumni, faculty and staff, and others who may be beneficial connections. Utilize the alumni search feature on DePauw’s LinkedIn page and find past graduates who explored your career field.

3. Make use of DPU’s career services.

The Hubbard Center has trained faculty and student staff who specialize in career and job development. Schedule an appointment to review job listings, resumes, career pathway options, interview tips, and more. DePauw offers many resources to curious students as they make their job search transition, including resume and cover letter templates

4. Ask around.

Ask classmates and upperclassmen in your courses for their suggestions or past experiences. Professors and other staff are more than willing to share their knowledge and offer some advice! Connections made with others will always be beneficial to getting your name out there for employers.

5. Check listing websites.

Check out websites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter for job listings. Several platforms such as Handshake and WayUp are geared towards undergraduate and graduate students, which may be more applicable. If you want to work remotely, if you want a certain pay rate, or if you want a certain schedule, be sure to be specific and filter your preferences.

6. Don’t be afraid to reach out!

Don’t see your listing online? Reach out to companies, businesses, and practices alike to show your interest. Even after you apply, continue to communicate qualities and passions that make you the right candidate for the job. This can be done by sending them an email or a message on LinkedIn, as well as by attending online and in-person career fairs.

Happy searching!