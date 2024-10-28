Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Break the Silence

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a month to raise awareness and clear the stigma of mental health and suicide. The CDC estimates that, in the U.S., there is one person lost to suicide every 11 minutes. In 2022 alone, over 49,000 people died by suicide; all had their own stories and dreams. This September, we pause to remember those who we lost and focus on the silent battles that millions continue to fight every day. Social pressure, work stress, academic struggles, and sometimes, the weight of simply existing can be overwhelming enough. Not everyone has the strength to bear it.

Suicide affects every community, regardless of gender, race and age. Every day, mental health organizations and advocates work around the clock, providing resources, instilling hope and encouraging open and honest conversation. There is no single warning sign for suicide—it is a complicated process. Thus, it is important to show kindness and compassion to the people around us whenever we can. Simple acts of active listening, a show of concern, or helping someone get professional support can often make all the difference for someone. Sometimes, it takes only one sentence to bring a person back from the edge.

This September, let the defenses down and break the silence on invisible pain, reminding those struggling that they do not have to go through this alone. We can be the reason someone finds hope again by reaching out and speaking up.

Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741 if you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support.

There will always be a million reasons to stay in this world, and more often than not, it starts with the most simple things, such as the sun rising again tomorrow, and that, too, is a reason to hold on.