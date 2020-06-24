Students Required To Fill Out Survey, Make Attendance Decision By July 8

By July 8 at 8 a.m., all DePauw students must respond to a survey on Moodle with their plans for the fall semester, according to an email sent by Julia Sutherlin Proctor, Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force. The survey on Moodle states that failure to fill out the form on time will result in a $500 late fee.

The survey lays out the three attendance options for students in the upcoming term. Students can select that they plan to live on campus, plan to live away from campus but commute for in-person classes, or plan to live away and attend all classes remotely.

Directly under the choice to live on campus is a note that current housing locations are not guaranteed and will not be finalized until mid-July once the results of the survey are in.

Students are only eligible to commute for in-person classes if they live within a 75 mile radius of the university.

Sutherlin Proctor also said in her email that decisions about how specific courses will be offered have not been made.

The survey also asks students to indicate what time zone they will be in if they plan to live away from campus.

The final portion of the survey is an acknowledgement of health requirements for students who will be on campus in any capacity.

To find the survey, students need to log-in to their DePauw Moodle account. Under “My Courses” is a section titled “Student Decision.”