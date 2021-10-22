Students Reflect on Vernon E. Jordan Hall, DePauw’s Newest First-Year Dorm

The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vernon E. Jordan Hall was held outside on Sept. 30. As part of the ceremony, members of the Jordan family, President Lori S. White, and student body president D’Angelo McDade were the representatives to cut the ribbon.

After approximately nine-months of construction, Vernon E. Jordan Residence Hall, located in DePauw’s South Quad, is now home to 152 students on campus. The residence hall, alongside a prestigious leadership scholarship at DePauw, is named in honor of DePauw’s alumnus and civil rights activist Vernon Jordan ‘57, who passed away in March 2021. “Our entire community felt it important to recognize Vernon in significant ways that would ensure his incredible legacy of public service endures at DePauw and is a source of inspiration for generations of DePauw students,” President White said.

Several students on campus expressed excitement toward the modern accommodations of the new building and the hall was one of the motivations for them to become students at DePauw. “I feel so lucky to be assigned at Jordan Hall. Before I decided to be a DePauw student, I had known and seen images about Jordan Hall and I couldn’t wait to finally see it in person. After staying here for a few months, I enjoy all the modern equipment and common areas for students so much, they make me feel so happy whenever finishing class and coming back to the dorm,” first-year Henry Phung said.

First-year Hieu Nguyen also shared the excitement about the residence hall. “I love Jordan Hall’s modern and somewhat minimal design, especially the main stairs with the glass panel instead of a whole wall. I just think it looks cool both from the inside and outside. Also, they made great choices with all the couches, chairs, and tables in the common areas. I am obsessed with the single couch that has a small desk attached to it, super comfortable while studying,” Nguyen said.

Vernon E. Jordan Hall is equipped with a robust shared kitchen area, a lounge, meditation room, foot-washing station, laundry facilities, and also community living and study spaces on each floor. According to many international students, expansive kitchen and community living spaces like those at Jordan are ideal locations for cultural celebrations to connect and enjoy home-town cuisines. “My friends made Chinese food a month ago in Jordan’s kitchen. We just made day-to-day dishes, but they tasted so good. It has been a long time since I could eat Chinese tasty vegetable dishes,” first-year Lucia Jing said.

Vernon E. Jordan Hall is an addition to DePauw’s campus which allows students new experiences of modernization and convenience.