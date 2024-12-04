Six Study Tips for Finals Season

Finals are challenging, but they don’t have to feel overwhelming. Here are six simple effective tips to help you make it through finals week with a clear mind and steady focus:

1. Join Campus Activities to De-Stress

DePauw’s clubs offer plenty of activities during finals to help you unwind, such as the X-Cell Showcase, Tenzer De-Stressor Fall 2024 and DePauwCappella Winter Concert. Take a break by attending one of these. Even 30 minutes spent dancing, laughing, or relaxing with friends can work wonders for your mental health and re-energize you for studying.

2. Prioritize Quality Over Quantity

Instead of trying to study for hours on end, focus on shorter, high-quality sessions. Use the Pomodoro Technique: study for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After four rounds, take a longer 15-minute break. This prevents burnout and keeps your brain sharp.

3. Review Past Exams and Assignments

Your professors often pull questions or concepts from earlier material. Look at old exams, quizzes and essays to spot patterns in what they value most. This approach is efficient and ensures you’re studying the right material.

4. Make the Most of Peer Support

Form a study group with classmates who share your courses. Explaining concepts to others or hearing them explained in another way can make tricky subjects easier to grasp.

5. Take Breaks Outside

DePauw’s beautiful campus is perfect for clearing your head. Take a walk through the Nature Park, sit by the pond or simply find a quiet bench. Fresh air and a change of scenery help reduce stress and improve concentration.

6. Celebrate Small Wins

Finish reviewing a chapter? Complete a practice exam? Celebrate those wins! Reward yourself with a treat from Starbucks at Hoover or catch up with a friend for a quick chat. Finals are a marathon, not a sprint, and every step forward deserves recognition.

Finals week at DePauw is tough, but you’re not alone. Tap into the supportive community, make time for breaks and focus on progress rather than perfection. You’ve got this—good luck!