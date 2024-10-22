On Wednesday evening, the Filipino Students Association (FSA) held a karaoke night at the Union Building (UB) Ballroom, inviting all students to showcase their vocal skills and be a part of Filipino culture. The whole night was filled with music, laughter, and community bonding moments.

The UB Ballroom shone bright: Filipino music and food made the place even cozier. Colorful lights reflected on the screen projection where the lyrics for each song were projected, and the room reverberated with the sound of high-quality speakers.

Amid a small turnout, the diversity of the crowd was something else. Many international students added their own flavors to the night by belting out karaoke in their native languages. The event wasn't about Filipino students getting connected; rather, it was about creating friendships across all backgrounds. Songs originating from different countries filled the room, and the crowd enjoyed this mix of genres and languages, adding even more uniqueness to the experience.

Gabrielle Egan ‘27 noted about the event: “I don't get many opportunities to sing in front of people. So it was really fun to just have people that I knew were chill, around me and cheering me on."

Karaoke holds a special place in Filipino culture. It's an activity to bond people together in relaxation and celebration. FSA Karaoke Night brought to DePauw this tradition right onto campus and allowed the students to take part in the joy of music. By welcoming all students to the event, FSA made the night all about inclusivity and sharing cultures. Such performances also strengthened the bond of students as friends came forward to sing together, connected with laughter and applause. The openness became part of the success of the night more than a Filipino event, it became a celebration of diversity for the whole Depauw community.

Other than the singing, Karaoke Night celebrated community and culture, and the support given to the FSA. The club is planning future events to keep students coming together through shared passions and cultural experiences. Keep your eyes open for their activities because with FSA, there's always something to sing about.