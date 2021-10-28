Several DePauw students shared their Halloween costume ideas

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the DePauw community will celebrate Halloween on campus and in-person for the first time in two years. According to several students on campus, Halloween is one of the most anticipated events of the year and many have already planned their costume ideas.

“My Halloween costume is Zenitsu Agatsuma from ‘Demon Slayer.’ I got this costume as a reward for myself when my Tiktok account hit 2,000 followers. It’s a really good fit,” first-year Daniel Rhodes said.

First-year Laney Collier said, “This year, I’m going as a tooth fairy and my boyfriend is dressing as a dentist. I saw this idea on Tiktok and I can’t wait to try it out. Both of us will get the costumes from Amazon and we are counting the days until Halloween night.”

“I’m planning on being a killer clown since a lot of people told me my orange hair makes me look like a clown. I thought it would be funny to dress as what people have told me I am. I will need my friends to help me out with the make-up and special effects for the costume,” first-year Mary Lomahan said.

First-year Ji Yoon Kang also shared her idea for this year’s Halloween. “I would love to wear a plush tiger costume for my first Halloween at DePauw. I will get it off Amazon in time for this year’s Halloween night. I think I want to be a ‘true’ DePauw tiger and make my friends smile instead of scaring them,” Kang said.

Six viral costume suggestions for DePauw students

Despite the pandemic, 2021 was a year for viral costume trends, most of which were inspired by hit movies and Tiktok videos. Students can search on these three websites: BuzzFeed, Cosmopolitan, and BEST for more ideas and suggestions on where to purchase them.

Summarized from the three websites, the list of 2021’s most viral Halloween costumes go as follows:

Cruella De Vil from Cruella (2021) Beth Harmon from The Queen’s Gambit (2020) Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 Wednesday Addams from Addams Family Reunion (1998) Cher from Clueless (1995) Squid Game guard from Squid Game (2021)

Disclaimer: It is important to be mindful of costumes that may be culturally insensitive. Cultural appropriation is “the unacknowledged or inappropriate adoption of the customs, practices, ideas, ect. of one people or society by members of another and typically more dominant people or society,” according to the Oxford dictionary. If you have questions about your costume, do not hesitate to contact DePauw’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.