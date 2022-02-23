Science Research Fellows to host upcoming workshops

DePauw has fellowship programs such as the Media Fellows, Management Fellows, and special programs like the Honor Scholar Program for students to participate in to improve their skills and take a step toward their future career path. To be in these programs, students must apply and interview with the director of the program. The programs are typically very competitive to get in. Different from the other fellowships, the Science Research Fellows are committed to expanding opportunities for all interested DePauw students as the fellowship is expanding from a small recruited cohort of students to an inclusive model.

The program has been successful in supplementing the coursework for science majors in preparation for careers in scientific research and in adjacent careers, such as the medical professions, according to DePauw’s website. Additionally, the program has connected DePauw’s faculty with students to come up with relevant summer research projects for the past 30 years.

Coming back after the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Science Research Fellows’ goal is to bring more opportunities to students. “We want to ensure that all DePauw students who are already passionate about science research -- and students who become passionate about scientific research as they take classes at DePauw and begin having hands-on experiences -- have a clear pathway for developing skills towards a career in research and research-adjacent fields,” the program’s site says.

For the Spring 2022 semester, Science Research Fellow provides a UNIV 180 course that gives students a better understanding of research to prepare them for their first project at DePauw. While the class is not a prerequisite, it’s intended to help students to find and pursue opportunities and become familiar with the research. Completion is required to join the fellowship. In addition to that class, the program also provides students with many useful workshops that match different topics. The workshops are a chance for students to gain new knowledge and are an opportunity to meet a potential professor who shares similar interests to work on their projects.

According to the director of Science Research Fellows Michael Roberts, there are a lot of workshops for students to participate in. The schedule is listed below.

March:

March 3 (Thursday), 4:30 - 6pm: Creating Professional Documents with LaTeX; Thomas Grier, Julian 249 – enrollment limit is 12

March 3 (Thursday), 3 - 6pm, Models You Need for Your Research; Dr. Naima Shifa, Julian 315 – enrollment limit is 10

March 7 (Monday), 11:30am-12:30pm: Applying for the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program; Dr. Hilary Eppley, Julian 374 – enrollment limit is 15

March 9 (Wednesday), 6 - 9pm: Measuring Zebrafish Behavior - Acute Nicotine Response; Dr. Henning Schneider, Room TBA – enrollment limit is 6

March 16 (Wednesday), 7 - 9pm: EEG: The Electric Mind; Dr. Robert West, Harrison 016 – enrollment limit is 15

April:

April 7 (Thursday), 3 - 6pm, Working with Qualitative Data; Dr. Naima Shifa, Julian 315 – enrollment limit is 10

April 12 (Tuesday), 7 - 9pm, Introduction to Eye Tracker for Behavioral Research; Dr. Michael Roberts, Harrison 101 – enrollment limit is 10

April 14 (Thursday), 7 - 9pm, Exploring Microscopic Worlds with Scanning Electron Microscopy; Dr. Ken Brown, Olin 136 and 138 – enrollment limit is 10

April 19 (Tuesday), 7 - 9pm, Chemical Characterization of Materials with X-ray Fluorescence; Dr. Ken Brown, Julian 226 – enrollment limit is 10

April 20 (Wednesday), 6 - 9pm: Fluorescence Microscopy; Dr. Henning Schneider, Room TBA – enrollment limit is 8

TBD, Intro to Relational Database and SQL Queries; Dr. Chad Byers, Julian TBA – enrollment limit is 20

TBD, Creating Data Visualizations Using R; Dr. David Harvey, Room TBA – enrollment limit is 10

TBD, Drone Workshop; Dr. Tim Cope, Room TBA – enrollment limit TBA

To receive more information about summer research, link to workshop registration, and about the Science Research Fellows, you can express your interest by emailing Michael Robert at michaelroberts@depauw.edu