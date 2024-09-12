College can be challenging when being a student puts us under the pressure of constantly having to balance our academic life, part-time jobs and social activities. If you ever wish there were a way to set aside some pennies to reduce the financial burden, then you’re in luck! Your DePauw email address can unlock a range of student discounts that make college life easier and more enjoyable. While exploring every deal might seem overwhelming and time-consuming, here are some top offers that you might find valuable during your time at DePauw.

Microsoft Office 365 Education

While it is tempting to stick to Google Sheets and Google Docs for convenience, complex add-ins and required formatting call for more powerful applications which can be expensive to purchase a license for four years. Luckily, all you need is a valid DePauw email address! Students are eligible for Office 365 Education at no cost. Sign in with your school account on the Microsoft Office website to get full access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Teams.

Amazon Prime Student

Need textbooks or cool Halloween decorations but got held back by high shipping fees and estimated delivery time of two weeks? Amazon Prime Students can help! Although you won’t get a free four-year subscription, you can enjoy a six-month free trial and a $7.49 monthly charge. By verifying your age and student status, you now have access to all exclusive deals, including free shipping, which elevates the whole shopping experience. Also, you can lay back and enjoy the wide selection of movies and TV shows available on Prime Video during these amazing six months.

Adobe Creative Cloud

If you have a creative mind with endless ideas or simply want some new skills for your LinkedIn resume, Adobe is an excellent companion. It hosts an extensive list of products, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Instead of paying the standard $59.99 monthly fee, students can access all those professional creative apps with a 60% discount, charging only $19.99 to your bank account each month. Adobe also offers free trials with full refund options, so you can try it before committing.

DoorDash DashPass for Students

Late-night study sessions can make you crave a tasty burrito from Taco Bell, but DoorDash delivery and service fees can be a deterrent. With DoorDash DashPass for students, you get a 50% discount, including free delivery, reduced service fees, and access to multiple voucher codes, all for a small monthly expense of $4.99. Grab a bite and finish the night!

Hopefully, after scrolling through this list, you can find something useful to elevate your college experience. Sometimes, it is challenging to balance between so many aspects of life, especially when it comes to financial issues. Keep in mind that help is around the corner, and you can always find support, even from your depauw.edu email!