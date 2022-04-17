Roll Tigs: DePauw softball team secures 5 game winning streak

The DePauw Women's softball team has been on a winning streak for the past five games, and just secured their 18th win of the season over Hiram. The DePauw team is currently ranked ninth in the NFCA Division III top 25 poll with an undefeated conference record of 4-0. Just last year in the 2021 season, DePauw Softball captured the Illinois Regional title in the NCAA Division III softball tournament.

The DePauw Women's softball team is not only a powerhouse on the field, but also an extremely close-knit group off the field as well. I got the opportunity to sit down with a few of these athletes to discuss what it takes for the team to be such a success: a recurring theme was the team culture.

The women are not only teammates, but also true friends, according to junior outfielder Emma Konrad. “One of the most important goals on our team is to be good teammates and people. I know our team can credit a lot of our success to our culture and the relationships we have with one another,” Konrad said.

Sophomore middle infielder Alyssa Anderson reiterated Konrads point, stating, “Playing for Depauw softball is such a rewarding experience. Our team constantly pushes one another to be better and to work harder.” Anderson discussed all the different fun bonding activities the team participates in, she laughed about a dance competition that was held between the different grades just the other day.

“The pressure from our teammates and coaches is what makes us work harder and ultimately win. As fun and rewarding as winning is, it is the people who really matter. Everyone of my teammates on Depauw’s softball team wants to be there and make it such an enjoyable team to play for.” Anderson said.

The team is currently sitting at a record of 18-6, and are looking forward to a successful season.