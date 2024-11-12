Recap: A Magical Night with J-Club and DCC's Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, hosted by DePauw’s J-Club in collaboration with DePauw China Connection (DCC) at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI), offered attendees a sensory journey into East Asian and Southeast Asian culture.

The event celebrated the centuries-old Mid-Autumn tradition across Japan, China, Korea, Vietnam, and Malaysia among others. The festival honors the community and harmony between relatives and friends. Families also celebrate a successful harvest season through the beloved celebration.

Guests were treated to matcha, Japanese green tea, and Chinese moon cakes — both staples of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Beyond indulging in these delicious treats, participants learned about the significance of the event in China, its history, customs and evolution.

Students were then introduced to the origins and customs of Tsukimi, a Japanese moon-viewing tradition. Furthermore, organizers discussed how Chinese families gather to admire the full moon, offer seasonal foods and reflect on the harvest season.

Attendees deepened their understanding of this special occasion while connecting it to similar celebrations across Asia. The evening created a welcoming space for both those familiar with the Mid-Autumn festival and those encountering it for the first time. The atmosphere at the CDI was filled with curiosity and appreciation as students conversed about the importance of cultural exchange on campus.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story was revised to include DCC as event organizers and correct errors about the festival presentations.