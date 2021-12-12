Plan Ahead for Winter Term

The time has come for DePauw to gather information about students’ plans for winter term. This year, DePauw’s winter break will begin at 5:00 p.m., Dec. 18 and end on Feb. 2.

The DePauw housing department has sent an announcement about the housing plan for winter and spring term. University housing will open to students who are approved for winter term housing at 8:00 a.m. EST on January 3, 2022. Students enrolled for winter term but not enrolled in an on-campus course for the spring term must depart by 12:00 p.m. on January 26. University housing will open to students for the spring term at 8:00 a.m. EST on January 27.

Many domestic students choose to go home to refresh and prepare for spring term during the approximately six week break. “I rarely go home because I am from Georgia, but this winter break I will spend my time with [my family],” first-year Mia Davis said.

Similarly, junior Mikael Polanco said, “I am looking forward to winter break. I will go back to Chicago and enjoy my break before facing a strict schedule for the spring term.”

International students who are not enrolled in a winter term course at DePauw have more difficulty returning home during the January recess because they live far away from their countries and complications from COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Luckily I am fully vaccinated, so I can go back to my country this winter break,” Yena Choi, a first-year student from Korea, said. Meanwhile, sophomore Mai Le said, “I cannot go back to Vietnam now because there is no flight ticket for me to buy; the government limits people from other countries due to COVID-19.”

If international students have relatives in the U.S., they may choose to stay with them during the winter. “I will fly to Texas and stay there for six weeks with my sister,” Ngan Tran, a first-year student, said.

Others may choose to take a winter term course, which fulfills the extended studies graduation requirement. However, some of these students run into a problem with their housing plan. Residence halls and Greek housing are closed from Dec. 18 to the beginning of winter term, so some international students do not have a place to stay over the holidays.

“I am looking for someone to rent a house in Greencastle with to wait for the housing to open for the winter term,” first-year Dat Nguyen said.

Although it is not very common, some international students may choose to travel for the whole six weeks. First-year Menghan Xie is traveling independently to Germany during winter term. International students should complete this winter break plan form for further assistance from the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.