Pets of DePauw: Leonard

Meet Leonard, the playful and adventurous kitten of Brynn Kelly ’26. Kelly adopted Leonard from her friend’s kittens and brought him to campus earlier this semester. While his sister, Lucy, found a home with Kelly’s grandmother, Leonard is thriving on campus, exploring and making memories alongside his human.

At just 3 1/2 months old, Leonard continues to discover the world around him. His personality is blossoming daily, as Kelly describes him as becoming “sweeter, more outgoing, curious and playful.” Leonard’s daily adventures include taking walks in the park, where he embarks on his own little exploration missions. Though his curiosity knows no bounds, his short attention span means he’s constantly bouncing from one new discovery to the next. Whether it’s a fluttering leaf or a stranger passing by, Leonard is eager to learn about everything around him. Just give him a little time to adjust before he starts exploring the whole world soon.

When Leonard isn’t on one of his investigative strolls, he’s indulging in his favorite hobbies. “He spends a lot of time playing with his stuffed mouse toy, watching people and birds from the window, snuggling and napping—a lot of napping,” Kelly said with a laugh. His penchant for people-watching has earned him the title of “little spy” as he carefully observes everyone who passes by his window, as if memorizing their daily routines.

If anyone finds themselves near South Quad, they should keep an eye out for Leonard peeking through the window—he might just be keeping tabs on their schedule.

Recently, Leonard had the chance to meet a new visitor. Though a bit shy at first, it didn’t take long for his friendly nature to shine through. Before long, he was darting over to play with the visitor’s keychain, showing off his playful side. What truly stole the show, however, was Leonard’s natural ability to pose for photos. As the camera came out, Leonard struck the cutest poses, flaunting his best angles like a seasoned model. With his sweet and curious charm, it’s no wonder he melts hearts in an instant. Anyone who crosses paths with Leonard should be prepared to fall for his irresistible personality.