The Peeler Art Gallery consists of three galleries that host 11 exhibitions throughout this academic year, beginning with 3 art galleries: The Many Hats Of Ralph Arnold, Yesterday We Said Tomorrow and Abstract Traditions.

THE MANY HATS OF RALPH ARNOLD

Art, Identity & Politics

The exhibition spotlights Ralph Arnold’s most dedicated art of collagen and the works of his contemporaries and colleagues, including Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Paschke, and Barbara Jones-Hogu. Arnold used his multi-layer masks as a “black, gay veteran and prominent member of Chicago’s art community” (Foster-Rice, Associate Professor of Art History Columbia College Chicago) to make up his art. There are works of photography, painting, and text along the wall in the Lower gallery. Viewers can also admire the 3D model of his most significant contribution, named “Above This Earth Games.”

In this exhibition, visitors can listen to the songs that influenced Ralph Arnold by using Smartify or Spotify to scan the QR code on the walls below some specific features that present song names. Bring your headphones for a better experience while visiting here.

The Many Hats Of Ralph Arnold is available for viewing between August 19 and December 9, 2022. A curatorial talk will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM in the Peeler Art Center’s Lower Gallery.

YESTERDAY WE SAID TOMORROW

Painting & Sculptures

There are paintings and sculptures of three Midwestern artists, Lora Fosberg, Dan Oliver, and Frank Trankina. Each of them presents their art in uniquely symbolic ways, but in common, they all share insight into our current absurdity and surreality. Oliver’s paintings stand out with the burning flames, while Trankina puts her emotions about the world into kitsch knickknacks and figurines. Fosberg highlights her discovery of the connection between humans and the environment with tiny symbols and texts in her portraits.

The gallery is on display from August 29 to December 9, 2022 and the presentations of three artists will be conducted on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM in the Peeler Auditorium.

ABSTRACT TRADITIONS

Postwar Japanese Prints

The gallery opens with a collection of twenty-nine modern Japanese prints by noted artists, such as Iwami Reika, Onchi Koshiro, Sekino Junichiro, Shinoda Toko, and Yamaguchi Gen. These prints, known as Sōsaku-hanga or creative prints, differ from historic ukiyo-e prints in which they allow Japanese artists to produce their works more flexibility and spontaneously.

On the right of this exhibition's entrance is a video tutoring printing steps on paper.

This collection and the companion catalog present the DePauw University permanent art collection thanks to the support of three DePauw alumni, Arthur E. Klauser ‘45, David T. Prosser Jr. ‘65, and Dr. Leland D. Stoddard ‘40.

Abstract Traditions is on exhibition at the Peeler Art Center from August 29 to October 14, 2022, with a curatorial talk by Helen Nagata on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM.

Students and local communities are welcome to view the galleries at the following time:

Monday through Friday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Or by appointment, please contact Misti Scott:

(765) 658 - 4336 or mscott@depauw.edu