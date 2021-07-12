Over 400 Attendees at DePauw’s Summer 2021 “Gold Visit Days”

The Class of 2025 had the opportunity to engage in optional on-campus or virtual summer visiting events for deposited students.

These visitation events took place during the summer in order to be more accessible for incoming students, who were finishing off their high school experience. Summer visitation events also allow students to visit their future Residence Halls, which would have been more difficult to visit had they been heavily crowded with upperclassmen.

“Summer is the opportune time to connect with incoming students and orient them to campus,” Emma Bailey ‘21, Graduate Assistant, said.

Gold Visit Days provided information related to housing, campus activities, health services, campus safety, center for diversity and inclusion, spiritual life and Greek life. The Class of 2025 could also ask questions about off-campus study, first-year seminars, placement tests, etc. ID photos could also be taken, as student IDs would be distributed in August. Additionally, incoming first-years had the opportunity to connect with DePauw’s various academic centers, such as the Hubbard Center, Prindle Institute and more.

The turnout for Summer Gold Visit Days were 167 incoming students and 243 families and guests, for a total of 408 attendees.

Summer visitation events are common among other universities as a way to provide incoming students extra support and preparation, as well as offer another chance to get acclimated to campus before their freshman orientation.

According to Bailey, DePauw had done similar events in the past and thought this would be a great year to bring it back and provide students and families another way to get connected and visit campus before move-in day.

In person visits occurred from Monday, June 14 to Thursday, June 17, and again from Monday, June 21 to Thursday, June 24. Virtual visits occurred on Friday, June 18 and Friday, June 25. For a more detailed itinerary of Gold Visit Days, proceed here.

Gold Visit Day succeeded with the help of student leaders, including three summer interns working for Student Academic Life, four students from the Hartman Center, two current student Resident Assistants, four interns from the Office of Admission, a student from Campus Sustainability, Graduate Assistant Emma Bailey and more.

“We are super thankful to all students who gave time to welcome the class of 2025!” Bailey said.