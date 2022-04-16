Off to the races: Little 5 fully returns this fall after two years

Hey, Tigers! Little 5 season is officially upon us. This year’s event begins with time trials at 5:30 p.m. on Wed, April 20, followed by street sprints at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The main event runs Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the GCPA, Julian and Lilly block.

Hear from a few senior racers on why they are participating in DePauw’s Little 5, and why all of us should show up and show out in support.

“I participated in Little 5 in 2019 and 2021. Specifically, I placed first in the 2021 Little 5 and my fraternity, Sigma Nu, placed first out of all the men's racers. I chose to participate again because I will have the honor of being the only current student at DePauw to participate in Little 5 3 times, and I need to defend my title as Little 5 champion.” - Senior Alex Bowling, Sigma Nu racer

“About 75% of the school will be seeing [the race] for the first time which could start a new expectation for future Little 5 on campus. Delt has usually just made Little 5 another party, but my team thought we should make it about what the day is truly about, especially when thinking about Tim Ubben (one of the Little 5 founders). We have a bunch of athletes so why not train and see what damage we can do.” - Senior Aaron Candiano, Delta Tau Delta racer

“Little 5 is special because it’s the GREENCASTLE Tour de France. Students should come because Little 5 is lit! It’s going to be so much fun watching all of us go around in a circle. I would even dare to say more fun than the Indy 500.” - Senior Aaron Wills, Delta Tau Delta racer

“I love cycling in general. I like getting out there and putting the miles in– riding for fun but also riding fast. I’ve never really done a big bike race before but I like that it’s something that I can represent my house in. It’s a spectacle. A bunch of people competing within depauw’s social bubble creates a fun and intimate experience.” - Senior Abel Bates, Delta Upsilon racer