Off-Campus Study Experiences: A Glimpse into Mutsumi Goto's Journey

As the deadline for off-campus study programs approaches, the vibrant campus of DePauw University buzzes with anticipation as students evaluate their options for the upcoming semesters. One such student, Mutsumi Goto ‘25, a student majoring in film studies, has embarked on a transformative journey through the highly sought-after New York Arts program. This experience has significantly shaped her academic and professional aspirations.

Goto first learned about the New York Arts program during an engaging information session at DePauw. Drawn in by the prospect of gaining hands-on experience through internships, she felt this opportunity would complement her classroom education beautifully. “If I stay here at DePauw, I can take classes, but I wanted to learn more practically,” she explained, her eyes bright with enthusiasm. “Getting work experience during college seemed invaluable.”

During the fall semester of her junior year, Goto immersed herself in the bustling, fast-paced world of New York City’s film industry. She interned at two prominent production companies: Greenpoint Pictures, known for its commercial video production, and Galaxy Visuals, an indie filmmaking company. At Greenpoint, she spent two days a week as an office intern, occasionally stepping into the production assistant (PA) role on commercial shoots. “It was exhilarating to be on the film set and experience production firsthand,” she said, recalling the thrill of being part of a creative team.

At Galaxy Visuals, Goto’s role developed as she took on editing projects for music videos and promotional content. In the second half of her internship, she transitioned to a sound engineer position for a new feature film, marking her first foray into this critical aspect of filmmaking. “It was incredibly rewarding, and I learned so much from that experience,” she noted.

Goto’s choice to pursue the New York Arts program over other potential opportunities was a deliberate and thoughtful decision. “For film studies, the main choices are the New York Arts program or a film school in Prague,” she articulated. “But I wanted hands-on experience working on sets and learning from industry professionals.”

This internship-oriented approach not only enriched her academic understanding but also provided a glimpse into the realities of the filmmaking business.

The New York Arts program offered Goto more than just professional growth; it opened doors to connect with fellow artists from diverse backgrounds, collaborating on projects that expanded her creative horizons. One standout experience involved partnering with a dancer from another college to produce a music video, showcasing the dynamic artistic expressions that flourish within the program. “Meeting artists from different places gave me fresh perspectives and limitless possibilities,” she said, her excitement palpable.

Despite the challenges of working in a demanding environment, such as enduring biting cold temperatures while filming outdoors, Goto enthusiastically embraced each moment. “Filmmaking can be tough, especially in harsh weather,” she reflected, “but being on set and engaging in sound engineering was both fun and productive.”

A defining aspect of the New York Arts program is the independent study project each student must complete. Goto’s project centered on capturing her unique experiences in New York through video. Throughout the semester, she filmed and photographed various facets of the city, weaving her work into a narrative video that encapsulated her journey. “It was a balancing act to manage my time between internships and classes, but it was a tremendous learning experience,” she shared.

Looking back, Goto highlights the profound impact of the program on her personal and professional development. “I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to work on a professional film set or connect with so many artists if I had stayed on campus,” she stated, her voice filled with conviction. For aspiring film students weighing their options, she passionately supports the New York Arts program. “It offers a broader perspective and deeper skills than you can gain in a small community like DePauw.”

As the deadline for off-campus study approaches, Goto's inspiring journey serves as a compelling reminder of the opportunities that await students willing to step outside their comfort zones. Whether pursuing an internship in a bustling city or exploring academic programs abroad, students are encouraged to seize any chance that ignites their passions and propels them toward their future careers. Embrace the opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with others — your next adventure awaits.