Off-Campus Study 2022-2023 applications are OPEN

Spring 2020 off-campus classes were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the email from Mandy Brookins, off-campus study programs (OCS) for both Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 are proceeding as planned.

In the spring term, the Hubbard Center is hosting numerous in-person and virtual off-campus study partners. The schedule will be updated on Campus Labs. Remaining opportunities throughout February are listed below:

February 17: New York Arts Program (virtual)

February 18: Road2Argentina

February 23: IES Abroad (Amsterdam, Milan, Vienna, Salamanca, Granada, Freiburg, Berlin)

February 24: FIE Internships in London and Dublin

February 28: Border Studies Program

For students interested in OCS, you can meet with a Coquillette Peer Consultant (CPC) or attend an OCS Group Advising Session on Thursdays at 4 pm to get an overview of the application process. The session serves as an introduction for students who are just beginning their off-campus search process to learn about the various off-campus program opportunities based on their academic interests, available scholarships, and the application process timeline.

“The Hubbard Center can assist you with comparing the programs, but it is strongly recommended to make an appointment only after you have done your research by logging onto Horizons and seeing the database available.” Mandy Brookins, assistant director of employer relations, said.

There are some notes to keep in mind:

Beginning for the fall 2021 semester, students intending to study off-campus will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Exceptions will be made for medical or religious reasons in consultation with DePauw Health.

In order to study for a semester off-campus, you must declare a major. You may declare more than one as well as any minors you wish or change it at a later date, however it is required that you declare at least one major to complete the OCS application process.

The deadline for 2022-2023 applications is March 1 and all students are welcome to apply.