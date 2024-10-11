Nostalgia in the Air: The soundtrack of autumn

One day, you suddenly notice that the summer’s stifling heat has given way to a soft cool breeze. The leaves haven’t turned yellow yet, but you know autumn is on its way. You’ll put on your favorite hoodie and stroll down sunlit paths; the crunch of crisp leaves beneath your feet. And this is what autumn feels like: nostalgia.

Here are eight must-have songs to bring autumn vibes to your playlist.

1. "this is what autumn feels like" – JVKE

For JVKE, autumn evokes not only nostalgia but also change. The weather cools, the leaves change color, and people’s feelings shift: “When the seasons change/ You won’t feel the same at all.” JVKE, known for his soulful and haunting piano melodies, captures this perfectly in “this is what autumn feels like.” He admitted on his TikTok that he composed the song to sound like leaves falling, and it truly does!

2. "Wake Me Up When September Ends" – Green Day

Written by Green Day’s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong about his father’s death, this song reflects loss and change. Since then, it has evolved into an anthem of sadness and the change of summer into autumn. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” fills you with emotional thoughts of how fast time flies. People come and go, and some things remain only in our memories. But the loss is an inevitability: “Summer has come and passed/ The innocence can never last."

3. "we fell in love in october" – girl in red

A romantic tune made just for autumn. The song's simple lyrics and soft, dreamy melody give it an intimate, personal feel while still being highly relatable. It conjures up the coziness of a developing romance and the sensation of being in love in the fall foliage and crisp air. This song, you in your love’s sweater, cuddles and kisses—that's what makes for the ideal fall afternoon.

4. "Meet Me in Amsterdam" – RINI

An Indie R&B song written by RINI, known for hits like "Aphrodite,” "Oceane,” and of course, "Meet Me in Amsterdam." This atmospheric, sensual track speaks of longing and distance in a relationship. The imagery of Amsterdam adds a touch of adventure and romanticism, making it feel both melancholic and dreamy. The continuous stretched-out, yearnful notes express the desire for a connection that feels just out of reach.

5. "The Side of Paradise" – Coyote Theory

“So if you’re lonely, darling you’re glowing.” Another song that captures the feeling of excitement and longing for something unattainable. The mix of upbeat pop melodies with introspective lyrics gives the song a sense of sorrow but also a strange comfort. It feels like embracing loneliness and desire, all while realizing that even yearning has a sense of fulfillment.

6. "All Too Well" – Taylor Swift

Not "August" or "Cardigan," "All Too Well" is the best Taylor Swift autumn song for me. The song captures the essence of late autumn, just as winter is starting to bite when the leaves have fallen. It delves into the memories of a past relationship, painting vivid pictures of small yet deeply significant moments. “All Too Well” brings both heartache and bittersweet joy, making it perfect for an autumn day with a hot latte or cappuccino.

7. "Love of My Life" – Queen

“Love of My Life,” written by Freddie Mercury, is one of Queen’s most tender and heartbreaking ballads. The song reflects deep love and loss. For me, it’s not just a plea to a lost lover but a reflection on a cherished relationship. The timeless quality and emotional depth of the song make it resonate in any season, but it’s especially profound in autumn, a time when reflecting on the past feels natural.

8. "Sofia" – Clairo

“Sofia” is a bright, dreamy pop song about youthful love and infatuation, particularly homosexual love. Clairo’s soft vocals and the song’s upbeat yet nostalgic tone create a sense of innocence and joy. It's a lighter song than some of the others on this list, but its romantic desire goes perfectly with fall's contemplative vibes, giving it a lovely and sweet way to end this autumn playlist.