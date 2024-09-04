New School Year, New Goals: DSG Meeting Brings Housing Issues to the Forefront

DePauw Student Government (DSG) gathered a diverse group of student organization leaders on Aug. 27 to discuss one of the most pressing on-campus issues: university housing.

Student representatives raised their voices during DSG’s General Assembly in hopes of improving the quality of DePauw’s dormitories, duplexes, university apartments, and other residential spaces. Student feedback will contribute toward efforts of the Housing Renewal Task Force spearheaded by Vice President for Student Affairs John Mark Day and Vice President for Finance and Administration Andrea Young.

A highlight of the first meeting of the academic year was the presence of a team of architects and financial advisors, who collected student opinions on housing. They invited attendees to share their opinions on various aspects of housing through an anonymous survey. Topics covered included the cost of housing, available options, and what students prioritize when selecting their living spaces.

During the discussion, students pointed out that several of the available buildings were not initially designed to meet modern accessibility standards. There was a shared agreement among students that facilities at many residential halls need to be improved to increase the accessibility of DePauw’s campus.

“Many of DePauw’s buildings were constructed decades ago, at a time when accessibility wasn’t given the priority it deserves today,” one of the attending architects acknowledged. “ We recognize the need to bring these spaces up to modern standards and create a campus that is inclusive for every student.”

The conversation also touched on the need for more spaces to support students with special needs such as neurodivergent students. Attending architects acknowledged the importance of creating inclusive environments for all.

Students were concerned with bedroom unit types and housing costs the most.

Attendees raised concerns about the potential impact of changes to the cost model of housing. Students said that if costs were adjusted, those at a financial disadvantage might be relegated to the least desirable living spaces.

Architects and DSG representatives assured the assembly that cost-effectiveness would be a priority in any upcoming projects, ensuring equitable access to quality housing. In addition to housing, students raised concerns about recent policy changes by Bon Appétit, the campus dining service provider. These concerns will be addressed by the school administration in future discussions.

Another significant issue raised was the lack of adequate shelter spaces on campus.

May Bui ‘27 said: "There's not a lot of good spaces for shelter purposes." When interviewed after the assembly, Bui expressed optimism about the opportunity to voice her concerns to the architects. "I feel hopeful that the committee will take our input seriously and I’m eager to see what changes may come," she shared.

According to the anonymous survey, students also appreciate their Residential Assistants for programs that they have been creating and recognize the proximity of residential halls to academic buildings.

Though the DSG assembly marked the very beginning of discussions around housing improvements, it was clear that students are eager for progress. The assembly meeting concluded with introductions of the new DSG Board and a call for first-year students to get involved in student government. DSG continues the search for two first-year senators, encouraging new students to step up and contribute to shaping campus life.