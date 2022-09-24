New director of Off-Campus programs discusses studying abroad

In an interview with first-year Linh Le, David Crout, the new director of Off-Campus programs at DePauw, gave Tigers advice on studying abroad.

According to Crout, there are a few ways to determine which program is right for students. He recommended speaking to an advisor to set an academic track, choose a location, and decide which classes to take.

“By preparing early, your opportunities will be more diverse,” Crout said.

Crout said it is important to consider the cost of a preferred program and living preferences because those factors will shape what kind of programs are the right fit.

“Pay attention to the cost. Some cities such as New York, London, and Dublin might be more expensive,” Crout said. “Ask yourself the following questions: do you want to study in English-speaking countries or want to practice other languages? Do you want to continue at small and personalized institutions or large universities?”

Crout said that tuition and financial aid remain the same whether students study on or off campus.

“Most places will be more expensive due to different factors including living expenses,” Crout said. However, Tigers can apply for scholarships.”

He added that the process of applying for scholarships is based on students’ financial aid information. Furthermore, since some locations and programs can offer more scholarships, Tigers can also apply for more aid.

According to Crout, students should think about their academic and personal circumstances and attend DePauw’s upcoming global off-campus study fair on September 26 to decide which year is the most appropriate for them to study abroad.

“The earliest people go is during the second semester of their sophomore year,” Crout said. “Some spend their last semester in their home countries. Choose what best benefits you academically.”

According to Crout, even if students have two majors, it is possible to take courses that satisfy the requirements of both majors since programs tend to have a variety of class options. However, he added that it depends on universities, as some offer more courses than others do.

Crout said that students should look at Depauw’s partner programs and gather different components for their application including a personal statement, two recommendation letters, and an academic transcript. In addition, there is an $800 off-campus study fee that students should be aware of, according to Crout.

Crout recommended that students look at study abroad instructions on DePauw’s website to make their application more compelling.

“We look at the whole person which includes your GPA, your statement, your academic plans, your recommendations,” Crout said.

In order to get help on DePauw’s study abroad application and get more information on programs in over 45 different countries, Crout recommended reaching out to the Hubbard Center.