In Gaza, babies are forced to share ventilators: Overcrowding at the Emirates Hospital in Rafah, Gaza, has caused medical professionals to put babies together in ventilators. Doctors are worried about the potential for disease to spread amongst the infants.

Feb. 24 marks two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine: Shortages in ammunition, soldiers, and Western aid make the future dim for Ukraine in the fight against Russia. With Russian positions closing in on Kyiv, Ukrainian commanders are complaining about the lack of support. According to the Atlantic Council, however, Ukraine has disabled one-third of the Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine’s military command says that an additional 450,000 to 500,000 recruits are needed for the next phase of the war to fend off the overwhelming manpower of Russia.

The body of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother: Navalny died on Feb 16. in an Arctic penal colony, sparking outrage in the country. The death comes unexpectedly, as many blame Putin for the death of an outspoken political figure in Russia. The death has caused Western nations to put even more sanctions on the Russian government.

A brain pace-maker helped a woman with crippling depression: Emily Hollenback has suffered from severe depression and was willing to try deep brain stimulation as a part of experimental therapy. Deep brain stimulation, or DBS, is approved for epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease and may be approved for depression soon as well. Doctors say that the treatment works to refresh the brain’s electrical circuit, which gets stuck with patients with depression.

