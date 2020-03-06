Mens’ Tennis Enter Weekend WITH 3-3 Record

Coming off of two back-to-back wins, the Tigers hosted a home match against the Earlham College Quakers on Wednesday evening. The Tigers moved to a 3-3 record in their season after an 8-1 win over the Quakers. The Quakers dropped to 5-4.

Sophomore, Wyatt Metzger and first-year, Thomas Partridge both assisted in winning doubles play with 8-3 wins.

“Because it was a home match we came ready to play and were expecting their best,” said Partridge.

The team’s mindset continues to get better each day at practice. They hope to win the conference championship in April, according to sophomore, Christian Bradford.

“Despite the windy conditions [Wednesday], we stuck to our game plans and stayed mentally tough to bring home the win,” said Metzger.

The Tigers will host another home match on Saturday, March 7 at the ITT. They will compete against Anderson at 9 a.m. and Principia at 5 p.m.

“We have a tough schedule ahead of us and we’re ready to face some good competition in the next few weeks,” said Metzger. “We’re taking it one day at a time.”